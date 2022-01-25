In This Avengers World, It's Channi, Sidhu, Rahul vs Oppn: Punjab Cong Drops New Video with Marvel Touch

The final battle scene of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, a Hollywood blockbuster superhero film based on Marvel comics, reentered the world of internet on Tuesday with a comic political twist. The Punjab Congress dropped its own version of the clip, featuring animated faces Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi.

With a little over two weeks left for the Punjab assembly elections to begin, the stage is set with new political trickeries as parties keep their attempts at wooing voters in full spirit.

In the video tweeted by the Congress, Channi is depicted as ‘Thor’ (the strong hammer-wielding man in the Avengers team), Sidhu as Captain America (the mighty hero and leader of the team) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Hulk (the giant).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Punjab chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) president Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal are shown as foreign opponents.

The Punjab Congress captioned the video saying, “We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people."

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday had claimed that the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has no brains and he had advised party president Sonia Gandhi five years ago not to induct this incompetent man" in the party. The former CM also said despite getting inputs of the involvement of present CM Charanjit Singh Channi and some other Congress leaders in illegal sand mining in the state, he did not act against them out of his “sense of loyalty to the party" and also because he did not get a “go-ahead" from Sonia Gandhi.

Talking to reporters after announcing the first list of his party’s Punjab Lok Congress candidates from 22 constituencies, Amarinder Singh also said he did not act against Channi in a #MeToo case as the woman IAS officer did not pursue her complaint. Amarinder Singh’s newly-launched PLC is jointly contesting the February 20 Punjab assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAD (Sanyukt). Asked if he had said he would will fight against Sidhu, the 79-year-old scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family, said, I had said we will not allow him to win. Because he is a totally incompetent man".

