In UP Poll Battle, Shivpur Seat in Varanasi May Answer A Key Question: Who Is The Real Rajbhar Leader?

Who is the real Rajbhar leader? The upcoming election in the Shivpur assembly seat of Varanasi on March 7 may answer this question with BJP minister Anil Rajbhar pitted against Arvind Rajbhar, son of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. And the battle has turned bitterly personal.

“I have named him (Om Prakash Rajbhar) Aslam Rajbhar as he has compromised with the respect for Maharaja Suheldev to enter into a political alliance with the Samajwadi Party," BJP’s Anil Rajbhar told News18 at a small meeting in a village in his constituency on Friday. Anil is a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government for backward welfare and was elevated from the position of a minister of state after Om Prakash walked out as a minister in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2019. Anil is also the MLA from Shivpur but many say this win had come about as the Bharatiya Janata Party was in an alliance with the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in 2017.

Om Prakash had initially planned to contest from Shivpur but now his son is the candidate from here. “Everyone will know on March 10 who the real leader of the Rajbhar is. It would have been good if Om Prakash contested against me but I don’t know why he ran away and left this son as a sacrificial lamb here," Anil Rajbhar said. Arvind, the son of Om Prakash, told News18 that for “defeating a loader, one does not need a leader". A leader’s disciple is enough, he said. “We have a loader minister here, he should first fight me and then think about fighting a leader," Arvind said.

There was a much bigger crowd at Arvind’s cycle rally in Shivpur on Friday when News18 caught up with him compared to a modest crowd for Anil Rajbhar at his first public meeting of the day. Some say Anil is heavily banking on the Narendra Modi enigma in Varanasi and the Prime Minister’s three-day stay in his parliamentary constituency. “Our community knows no one looked at them for all these years. Om Prakash moves around pretending to be their neta and formed a party 20 years ago but did nothing. He never visited the Rajbhar community in their times of sorrow or joy," Anil Rajbhar claimed.

Arvind, meanwhile, said the public has been chasing away Anil Rajbhar from the villages. “Varanasi is not the PM’s bastion. This is the bastion of Kashi Vasis (Kashi residents) and of people of all communities. Outsiders have occupied Varanasi by speaking lies," Arvind said. He also claimed it is not a Rajbhar vs Rajbhar election anymore but “a BJP vs Janta (the people)" election. It is inflation vs janta, unemployment vs janta, rape vs janta. The public has decided to chase away the BJP from all seats in Varanasi district. Akhilesh Yadav will be the next CM."

Anil, however, said the Rajbhar community feels duped by Om Prakash. “In 2014, 2017 and 2019, Rajbhar and most backward classes voted for the BJP; they want to be with Modi and not listen to anything else. We will win all eight assembly seats in Varanasi district with bigger margins," Anil Rajbhar said.

The menace of stray cattle has emerged as a key issue in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, and this is true for Shivpur too. “There is a section which is making stray cattle a big issue and they are the ones that let cattle out in the open the most. The Prime Minister has said that we will find a way to resolve this," Anil Rajbhar told News18.

The Samajwadi Party has given 18 seats to the SBSP in the alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The Rajbhars are said to be decisive in these seats and have an influence in over 100. In the 2017 elections when SBSP was in an alliance with the BJP, it won four out of the eight seats contested by it.

