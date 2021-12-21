India Has Stood Strong Amid Pandemic Due to Modi Govt's Mega Vaccination Drive, Says JP Nadda

While Western nations were crumbling amid the COVID-19 outbreak, India has stood strong due to the mega vaccination drive undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, BJP national president JP Nadda said here on Tuesday. Addressing a public meeting in Shiroda in South Goa, he said countries like USA, UK, Germany and France were still fighting the COVID-19 onslaught, whereas India was the only country that had, so far, administered 136 crore vaccine doses against the infection.

"India's vaccination drive has given people the strength to fight the virus," he said, and went on to add that "if you want to know the value of 'acche din' (a poll cry of the BJP promising progress and prosperity), then remember the burre din (bad days)". Hailing infrastructure development in BJP-ruled Goa, where Assembly polls are to take place early next year, Nadda said this kind of transformation happens only when governments work with a positive outlook.

Advertisement

Nadda, who will be launching the Pramod Sawant government's "report card" on Wednesday, said the trend to present such a document to the people was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was now being followed by other parties as well. Nadda said earlier parties would make poll promises, forget about them and then come to the electorate again during the next election with more promises.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.