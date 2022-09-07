India Keen to Expand Cooperation With Russia on Energy, Coking Coal, Says PM Modi

Calling food grain, fertilizer and fuel shortages a matter of great concern for developing countries due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India supported all peaceful efforts to resolve the situation.

“From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, we have emphasized the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue," said the Prime Minister, in a virtual address at the Plenary Session of 7th Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok.

“In 2019, we announced ‘Act Far-East’ policy. As a result, India’s cooperation with Russian Far-East increased in various fields. Now it’s become a major pillar of ‘Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership’ of India and Russia," said Modi.

Modi stated that India is eager to expand its cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, and he called for a diplomatic and peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

