'India Will Eventually be Left with Two Communities - Nationalists and Traitors': BJP MP

The country will ultimately be left with two communities, one is nationalists and the other is traitors, said Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, in a controversial statement on Sunday.

The BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas made the comments referring to the alleged reports of people celebrating India’s defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

He was addressing an event of Mewada community programme at Ashta village in Sehore on Sunday.

Lashing out at those who “celebrated Pakistan’s win in T20 World Cup match recently, Solanki said, “There was a section of people who celebrated Indian defeat by bursting crackers. The defeat is a trivial issue, but the problem is that these elements chose to sing for others despite being natives of India,"

Another local leader made a contentious speech at the event, while lauding the Mewada community, “Muslims are considered Congress party’s vote bank, similarly, Mewada community is the same for the BJP," said the Mandal head Atul Sharma.

