Indirect Approval for Prashant Kishor? Congress Chalks Out 2024 Roadmap But Stays Mum on Election Strategist

Amid suspense over election strategist Prashant Kishor’s role in the Congress, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday decided to constitute an ’empowered action group’ for 2024 to address political challenges ahead.

After the meeting at 10, Janpath, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, avoided answering any queries on Kishor’s induction.

Addressing the media, Surjewala said the Congress had also decided to organise a ‘Navsankalp Chintan Shivir’ from May 13-15 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in which 400 delegates will participate.

The senior Congress leader said Sonia Gandhi had received the report from the eight-member group constituted on April 21 to evaluate Kishor’s roadmap. “Today she discussed that report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress president has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group-2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead," he said.

Sources earlier told news agency ANI that most of the suggestions have been found to be practical and useful.

Surjewala said the focus of the deliberations at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to society.

Issues relating to the welfare and wellbeing of farmers and farm labourers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities and women, social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail, he said.

“In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be examined. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Indian National Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Surjewala said.

While the Congress has been mulling bringing Kishor on board, a section of veterans is thinking twice about his entry, given his association with several political outfits that are pitted against the Congress.

Even the dissident group in the party, popularly known as G23, is not too impressed with Kishor’s induction as they say the leadership is overlooking and ignoring in-house talent and relying on somebody who is not loyal to the party and is a professional consultant.

