'Instead of Wasting Time...' AAP's Advice to Hardik Patel as Cong Leader Sulks Ahead of Gujarat Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat has extended an invitation to sulking Congress leader Hardik Patel to join their outfit ahead of the assembly elections in December.

AAP’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia said: “If Hardik Patel is not liking it in Congress, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to the Congress, wasting his time, he should contribute here… A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him."

The AAP’s outreach comes amid speculations that the Patidar leader is looking to jump ship. On Wednesday and Thursday, Patel slammed the top leadership of the Congress for “sidelining" him and claimed that he was not invited to any meeting conducted by the state unit or consulted before making decisions. He also asked the top brass to not “insult" him.

“My position in the party is that of a new groom who has been made to undergo nasbandi (vasectomy)," he was quoted as saying.

Hardik had spearheaded the Patidar community campaign in Gujarat in 2015 seeking reservations under the OBC category. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hardik questioned the Congress leadership over the “delay" in inducting popular Patidar leader Naresh Patel into the party fold.

“The kind of talks which are doing rounds regarding the induction of Naresh Patel in Congress is insulting for the entire community. It’s been over two months now. Why has no decision been taken yet? Congress high command or local leadership should take a quick decision about Naresh Patel’s induction," he said and claimed that the Patidar quota agitation helped Congress win a significant number of seats in the elections to local bodies in 2015 and the 2017 Assembly polls when the Opposition party had won 77 constituents in the 182-member House.

“But what happened after that? Many in Congress also feel that Hardik was not properly utilized by the party after 2017. It may be because some people in the party would think that I would come in their way after 5 or 10 years if I am given significance today," claimed Hardik, who became working president of Gujarat in 2020.

However, the firebrand leader was quick to backtrack and rubbished rumours of his leaving the Congress. “There is a rumour I am leaving Congress, I do not know who is spreading so…" he was quoted by news agency ANI.

“I have given my 100 per cent to Congress till now, and will give the same in the coming days. There will be small fights and blame games within the party, but we have to work together…"

When asked about Hardik Patel’s comments about Naresh Patel, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said the party is ready to welcome him. “The Congress is ready to welcome Naresh Patel. The ball is now in Naresh Patel’s court. We held discussions with him in the past too and urged him to join the party. But, ultimately, the final decision will be taken by him only," he told reporters. Thakor also said a meeting will be held with Hardik Patel to understand his grouse.

The AAP and the Congress are gearing up for assembly polls later this year, but both face the BJP behemoth which has won every state poll since 1995.

