Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony has quit Congress after being asked to take down post criticising BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi. His resignation has come a day after he extended support to the BJP over the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

In a Twitter post, Anil wrote: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on."

In the resignation letter Anil said: “Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress - as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell."

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don’t have much common ground," the letter added.

Anil’s Support For PM Modi Over BBC Documentary

The BJP on Tuesday received support from unexpected quarters with senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony’s son Anil saying that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would “undermine" the country’s sovereignty.

Anil Antony had handled the digital communications of the grand old party’s Kerala unit till recently. His remarks come at a time when various wings of the state Congress have announced that the screening of the controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Modi was that state’s chief minister, will be done in the state.

In a tweet, Anil said despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the “brain behind the Iraq war," (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence.

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those (in India) placing views of BBC, a state sponsored channel with a long history of (alleged India) prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over (Indian) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty," Anil tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)

