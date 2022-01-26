'Ironic That Congress Doesn't Need His Services': Kapil Sibal's Swipe on Padma Honour to G-23's Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday congratulated his colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day, but did not miss taking a swipe at the Grand Old Party for ignoring the veteran leader.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life," the G-23 leader said.

Azad, 72, will be conferred the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution in the field of “public affairs". Part of the group of 23 which has been critical of the party leadership, Azad has sought an organisational overhaul in Congress, much to the chagrin of the Gandhis.

However, the party and veteran leader share a blow hot, blow cold relationship. Two months after the Congress dealt a snub to Azad by dropping him from the disciplinary action committee, it named him as one of its star campaigners for Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Another G-23 leader Shashi Tharoor also congratulated Azad. “Warm congratulations to Shri @ghulamnazad on his Padma Bhushan. It is good to be recognized for one’s public service even by a government of the other side," Tharoor tweeted.

Azad, who served as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha between June 2014 and February 2021, was lauded by the prime minister at the conclusion of his tenure in the Parliament’s Upper House.

“Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. He not only worries about his Party but also had a similar passion towards the smooth running of the House and towards India’s development," he had said.

