Is BMC Richest Civic Body in India? Here's What You Need to Know About Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

BMC ELECTIONS 2022: With a budget of Rs 45,000 crores for 2022-23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic governing body of Mumbai megapolis, is the richest civic governing body in India. The Rs 45,949 crore budget for this year is 17.70 per cent more than the last fiscal year when the total outlay was Rs 39,038.83 crore.

The civic body, which is slated to go for election this year, has witnessed a sharp rise in its capital expenditure and the total budget for the past many years. The BMC budget is not just the highest for any civic body in India but also surpasses the fiscal budget of many Indian states.

In 2021-22, BMC’s Rs 39,038.83 budget was more than the budgets of eight state governments - Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim and Goa.

Of the total Rs 45,949 crore budget for 2022-23, BMC has allocated Rs 3,200 for the coastal road project and Rs 6,933.75 crore for health, while it provided property tax relief for small flat owners. The civic body waived off property tax for flats measuring up to 500 square feet of carpet area.

While the civic body kept various taxes and licence fees unchanged, it targeted annual revenue of Rs 174 crore by way of charging ’User Fees’ from waste generators. Further, the BMC is projected to generate Rs 26 crore from ‘User Fees’ and Processing and Disposal charges levied on 3,500 hotels that generate close to 300 tons per day of wet waste.

BMC budget recorded a jump across all verticals in the election year. The civic body’s education budget rose by 14.45 per cent from Rs 2,945.78 crore last year and moved up to Rs 3,370. 24 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23. Out of Rs 6,933.75 crore for health, Rs 2,660.56 crore will be capital expenditure and Rs 4,273.19 crore for revenue expenditure.

Out of the total outlay, the BMC has made budgetary estimates of Rs 23,294.05 crore for revenue expansion. With BMC’s increased focus on revenue expansion, we could witness even a sharper jump in the budget for the next financial year.

