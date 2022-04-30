Is Gujarat Assembly Going to Be Dissolved for Poll Announcement Next Week, Kejriwal Asks BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked the BJP if the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be dissolved for announcement of elections in the state next week. In a tweet, the AAP national convenor also wondered if the BJP was so much scared of his party that it plans to hold elections in the state much ahead of the schedule.

“Is the BJP going to dissolve the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and announce the Gujarat elections next week? So much fear of AAP?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. The assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat are expected to be held later this year.

Riding high on its stupendous victory in the Punjab Assembly poll, the AAP is preparing to contest on all seats in the Gujarat elections, hoping to gain a foothold in the state.

