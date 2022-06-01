'Is it True?' Kejriwal in Tight Spot Post Mann Minister's Sacking. BJP's Latest Questions on Satyendar Jain's Case

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday posted tough questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on state health minister Satyendar Jain’s money laundering case. She asked Kejriwal if it was true that Jain acquired 200 bigha of land using black money. “Is it true that this land was nearby those unauthorised colonies, which were regularized later?" she added.

Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till June 9 in a money laundering case by a court here which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy. The ED had on Monday arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel issued the remand order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, sought Jain’s custodial interrogation for 14 days. He said there was a chequered layer of money and the agency was trying to find out if the accused was laundering somebody else’s money and whether there were other potential beneficiaries.

The money hasn’t stopped at Rs 4.81 crore. It is beyond. Some facts we don’t have, but the accused is aware, the SG said, adding that the likelihood of tampering with evidence could not be ruled out till the agency ascertained the real trail. So far, Jain has been evasive in his replies to the agency, he alleged.

