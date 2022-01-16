'Is Some Raja-maharaja Passing By', Assam CM Himanta Loses Cool at DC for Halting Traffic For His Convoy

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lost his cool and publicly reprimanded the deputy commissioner of Nagaon for a traffic jam near Gumothagaon on national highway 37, after vehicles were stopped to let the CM’s convoy pass. Sarma was in the area to lay the foundation stone for a road project, earlier on Sunday and was on his way to offer prayers at Maha Mrityunjay temple in Nagaon.

In a video clip that has gone viral, Sarma is seen questioning the DC as to why the vehicles had been stopped and if some “raja-maharaja" was passing. When the DC told him that it was for his convoy to pass, Sarma got visibly annoyed. In an angry tone, Sarma said, “Don’t do this again!"

Sarma had stopped on seeing the traffic snarl, which also had passenger buses queued up. He called Nagaon DC Nisarg Hivre and questioned him as to why the vehicles were being made to wait. Later, Sarma said, “I can’t bear to see the public face difficulties and, therefore, I was forced to take the DC to task."

“I reprimanded officials concerned for halting traffic for me, despite clear direction not to create inconvenience for people during my visit. For over 15 minutes, the national highway was blocked, including ambulances. This VIP culture is not acceptable in today’s Assam," said Sarma, as per ANI.

Later, after Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked Sarma to explain why he had chosen to “insult an officer doing his job", Sarma replied, “Halting traffic in National Highways including ambulance is not part of our standard operating procedure .No rules prescribed that. Not part of CM protocol. It’s was a over- activism and we need to stop this. If we are trying that in Assam, you should bless us not criticise."

On January 1, the Assam CM had said his convoy will be reduced to six to seven vehicles, the same will be done for all other ministers/MLAs. Sarma had said PSOs will be deployed only on the basis of a core security review except for constitutional posts like ministers, chief secretary, high court judges, deputy commissioner, additional chief secretary.

The CM said the Assam government had been spending close to Rs 400 crore only for security that could not be sustained. He added that there were four battalions for providing security alone and a total of 4,240 people were employed for this.

Now, 2,526 PSOs have been deployed for security of political leaders; 854 for retired chief secretary, principal secretary, commissioner; 546 for judicial officers; 167 for businessmen and student leaders; 40 for tea estate managers; and 52 for former militants.

