'Is Something More Tragic in Store for Dec 21?' 3 Killed, 5 Injured in Bengal Stampede, TMC Blames BJP

A stampede broke out at a blanket distribution programme on Wednesday in West Bengal’s Asansol city with three people reported killed and five others injured.

The event was organised by BJP councillor Chaitali Tiwari and the leader of opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari was also present for some time.

The stampede apparently occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets after Adhikari had left.

Asansol’s police commissioner Sudhir Nilkantam told News18, “The programme did not have any permission. It was Shivcharcha and distribution of blankets and a lot of people came. In the rush, three people died and five were seriously injured."

Advertisement

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has taken up the issue, targeting the BJP.

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, other TMC leaders too have reacted on the incident.

Adhikari has also given a statement, maintaining that the incident was unfortunate. He attended the programme and there were police personnel present but they were withdrawn immediately after he left, the BJP leader alleged. He also wrote that he did not want to blame anyone and wished to be next to the families of the victims.

Adhikari also targeted Abhishek Banerjee, bringing up his run-ins with central agencies in alleged coal scam cases.

Those injured have been taken to hospital and sources say their condition is critical.

Read all the Latest Politics News here