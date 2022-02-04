'Is Yogi a Compressor? ...Will Bury Them & Put Salt': Trash Talk & Other Things Oppn is Up to in Poll Season

With the Uttar Pradesh elections in near sight, politics in the state is heating up. Controversies, too, are not far behind as leaders indulge in contentious statements about their rivals. Two such incidents have been reported from UP, where Congress and Samajwadi party leaders made comments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and current Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who are rallying to bring BJP back to the state.

Congress leader Ajay Rai, from, Varanasi said recently that salt should be kept ready on March 7(the last day of elections in UP), as Modi and Yogi ‘would be buried in the ground’.

In another contentious statement, Asmoli SP MLA Pinky Yadav said of the leaders that they did not know the pain of a child, as they did not have any themselves.

Heated statements are regularly coming up as contenders push to gather votes ahead of the first phase of the elections slated to begin on February 10. CM Adityanath, recently addressing the public, said he would ‘cool down’ the SP-RLD heat after March 10. Replying to this, Akhilesh Yadav quipped whether the Chief Minister was a ‘compressor’ that he would cool down the heat.

In Bulandshahr, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath’s statement of emulating Shimla in May and June also. “Is Yogi ji a compressor that will cool everyone down," he said. Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said CM Yogi seems to have got a cold from the cold wave that northern states are facing.

Modi has also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav in his past rallies, saying the state should be on ‘red alert’ from those in ‘red topis(hats)’, which are worn by SP workers.

Meanwhile, Adityanath is set to file his nomination from the Gorakhpur seat today. He will be accompanied by Union

Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP is putting all efforts into reelection with regular rallies and programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address digital rallies today in Uttar Pradesh. In rally for Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will digitally address assembly segments from the districts of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Hapur, the party said.

Most of the western Uttar Pradesh constituencies would go to polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all. The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

