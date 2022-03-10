Isauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Isauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Firoz Khan (IND), Nutan Pandey (IND), Mazhar (AIMIM), Firadaus Bano (AAP), Ashok Kumar (ADPA), Yash Bhadra Singh (BSP), Brijmohan (INC), Mohd Tahir Khan (SP), Om Prakash Pandey (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.44%, which is -0.09% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Abrar Ahmad of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Isauli results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.187 Isauli (इसौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Isauli is part of Sultanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 342408 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,312 were male and 1,61,052 female and 44 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Isauli in 2019 was: 888 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,57,076 eligible electors, of which were male, female and electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,04,352 eligible electors, of which 1,63,379 were male, 1,40,969 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Isauli in 2017 was . In 2012, there were 381 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Abrar Ahmad of SP won in this seat defeating Om Prakash Pandey &Quot;Bajrangee&Quot; of BJP by a margin of 4,241 which was 2.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 26.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Abrar Ahmad of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Yash Bhadra Singh (Monu) of PECP by a margin of 13,941 votes which was 8.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.61% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 187 Isauli Assembly segment of the 38. Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Isauli are: Firoz Khan (IND), Nutan Pandey (IND), Mazhar (AIMIM), Firadaus Bano (AAP), Ashok Kumar (ADPA), Yash Bhadra Singh (BSP), Brijmohan (INC), Mohd Tahir Khan (SP), Om Prakash Pandey (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.53%, while it was 56.18% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Isauli went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.187 Isauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was . In 2012, there were 326 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.187 Isauli comprises of the following areas of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Piper Gaon, 8 Kurwar, 9 Hasanpur of 4 Sadar Tehsil and KC 5 Isauli of 1 Musafirkhana Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Isauli constituency, which are: Sultanpur, Amethi, Gauriganj, Milkipur, Goshainganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Isauli is approximately 618 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Isauli is: 26°20’03.5"N 81°57’01.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Isauli results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.