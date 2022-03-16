'Ishq Haq Hai': During Swearing-in, Mann Quotes Bhagat Singh; Has a Message for Non-AAP Voters

To love is our birth right. But this time, let’s make this country our love, said Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann as he swore in at Khatkar Kalan — ancestral village of Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann’s remark in Urdu is a famous quote by the legendary freedom fighter, in whose honour the chief minister asked people to turn Punjab ‘Basanti’ or yellow in colour.

“Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye," Mann quoted Bhagat Singh as he told the attendees that there was a special reason behind choosing Khatkar Kalan as their oath-taking ceremony venue.

“For the first time we have come to the village of a martyr. Bhagat Singh should be remembered everyday," he added. Mann said that AAP will be the representative of both those who voted for them and who didn’t.

Mann took oath in Punjabi. Besides newly-elected AAP MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

