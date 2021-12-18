'IT Dept Will Contest Polls Now': Akhilesh Yadav Reacts to Raids at Tax Raids on Aides

The Income Tax department early on Saturday conducted raids at the residences of people associated with Samajwadi Party. The raids were conducted at the residence and offices of Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, Rajeev Rai in Mau, Manoj Rai in Agra and some other people closely associated with the SP and party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Meanwhile, Akhilesh attacked the BJP over the raids and said that the party was misusing agencies on the lines of Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Raebareli on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “IT has already arrived, soon ED and CBI will also come to UP. But this is not going to stop the march of Samajwadi Party. Rajeev Rai is our leader, why are the raids being done now and not earlier? Now the IT department will contest polls."

“From journalists to farmers to Azam Khan, everyone who has raised a voice against atrocities will be targeted. BJP is now following the way shown by Congress by misusing central agencies," said Akhilesh. He added that such raids show the frustration of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Similar things were done during the Bengal elections, and people taught them a lesson. Here also people know why such raids are being done now. The BJP’s time is over now, people are going to elect the Samajwadi Party government in the state," added Akhilesh.

Further attacking the BJP government in the state, Akhilesh said, “The SP workers are being sent to jail in false cases. The BJP is scared now and that is why they are misusing agencies."

The SP chief is in Raebareli for the seventh phase of his Rath Yatra. Today on the second day, the SP president will address a public gathering in Munshiganj area of Sadar assembly constituency and then will move to Unchahar and Salon seats.

The Rath Yatra is considered a lucky charm by the Samajwadi Party as whenever Akhilesh has gone on one, the SP has formed the government in the state. Till now the SP chief has completed six phases of his ambitious Rath Yatras in different parts of the state. The sixth phase of his Yatra was held in Jaunpur, while the distance from Banda to Mahoba was covered in the fifth phase.

Earlier in the month of November, Yadav had embarked on the fourth leg of his Vijay yatra from Ghazipur to Lucknow through Purvanchal expressway, exactly a day after PM Modi had formally inaugurated the highway.

