It is Baptism by Fire for Ganieve Kaur Majithia -- SAD’s Last Minute Choice for Majitha Seat

It will be baptism by fire for Ganieve Kaur Majithia who was the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) last minute choice for the Majitha assembly constituency after former minister in the Akali government and her husband, Bikram Majithia, decided to shift to Amritsar to take on his bitter rival Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kaur, 46, however, insists she’s “safe" on her home turf.

There is newness and curiosity, and there is also the importance of being the wife of a strong yet controversial Akali leader, Majithia, who was recently booked by the Channi government in a drug case. Ganieve is in a tri-cornered contest with Aam Aadmi Party’s Sukhjinder Raj Singh and his brother and Congress candidate Jagwinder Pal Singh.

In an exclusive interview to News18, Ganeive said, “Majitha is the home turf and people here are like family. They have been welcoming and I am confident that we are going to retain this seat."

With her husband locked in a fierce and crucial “battle for survival" in Amritsar, Ganeive seems to have her task cut out to ensure that she retains the party’s stronghold. “It shouldn’t be difficult. I bond well with the voters as they like my family," she said.

She said the SAD has been working towards women empowerment and has focused on welfare schemes, which are women-oriented.

So, when Ganeive is meeting people in the village Alkare, it is she who is the listener. “The women of this village and nearby villages are talking about some of the pending work that needs to be done and they have been assuring full support in wherever I go," she said.

She says she likes her sister-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal wants to work towards setting up projects that benefit and create employment opportunities for women.

“I have been meeting up with women in small groups and in villages and take up their issues," she pointed out.

