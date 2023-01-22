'It's a Mo-Mo' Understanding': Adhir Ranjan Calls 'Congress-free India' a Mutual Wish of Modi & Mamata

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said there’s a “Mo-Mo" — which is an understanding — between PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee and the later can’t do anything that will upset PM Modi.

While speaking to News agency ANI, Chowdhury said: “There’s ‘Mo-Mo’, an understanding between Mamata Banerjee & Modi ji. Mamata ji can’t do anything that’ll upset Modi ji. When Modi ji says that India is ‘Congress-free’, then Mamata ji also says Cong should be removed from Bengal. Many but her is appreciating Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The comments by Adhir come at a time when Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Sunday from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu.

Advertisement

After a day-long break, the foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway which was sealed by police and other security forces.

Accompanied by J-K Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla and hundreds of volunteers carrying the tricolour, Gandhi entered Samba district’s Tapyal-Gagwal after crossing Londi check point at around 8 am and was greeted by enthusiastic workers and supporters waiting on both sides of the road.

After covering about 25-km distance, the march will have a night halt at Chak Nanak before restarting from Samba’s Vijaypur for Jammu, where it will reach on Monday.

Read all the Latest Politics News here