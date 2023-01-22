Home » News » Politics » 'It's a Mo-Mo' Understanding': Adhir Ranjan Calls 'Congress-free India' a Mutual Wish of Modi & Mamata

'It's a Mo-Mo' Understanding': Adhir Ranjan Calls 'Congress-free India' a Mutual Wish of Modi & Mamata

The comments by Adhir come at a time when Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Sunday from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Adhir Chowdhury also said Mamata wants Congress removed from Bengal.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said there’s a “Mo-Mo" — which is an understanding — between PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee and the later can’t do anything that will upset PM Modi.

While speaking to News agency ANI, Chowdhury said: “There’s ‘Mo-Mo’, an understanding between Mamata Banerjee & Modi ji. Mamata ji can’t do anything that’ll upset Modi ji. When Modi ji says that India is ‘Congress-free’, then Mamata ji also says Cong should be removed from Bengal. Many but her is appreciating Bharat Jodo Yatra."

The comments by Adhir come at a time when Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Sunday from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu.

After a day-long break, the foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway which was sealed by police and other security forces.

Accompanied by J-K Pradesh Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla and hundreds of volunteers carrying the tricolour, Gandhi entered Samba district’s Tapyal-Gagwal after crossing Londi check point at around 8 am and was greeted by enthusiastic workers and supporters waiting on both sides of the road.

After covering about 25-km distance, the march will have a night halt at Chak Nanak before restarting from Samba’s Vijaypur for Jammu, where it will reach on Monday.

