'It's for the First Time...' Jitin Prasada Hails BJP's Historic Win in UP, Reveals Secret of Success

It’s the first time a government is coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh and that too with an increased majority, BJP leader Jitin Prasada said on Thursday as the saffron party swept India’s most populous state in the assembly elections.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Prasada, who jumped ship from the Congress to the BJP last year, said: “It’s a historic verdict from people of UP. It’s for the first time that a government is coming back in UP, that too with increased majority."

Prasada added that apart from eastern UP, which is considered a cakewalk for the BJP, western UP too has voted for the ‘jodi’ of PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Yogi-ji and Modi-ji have fought for ‘sanskriti’. I have noticed that BJP workers work for all five years and not just elections."

Prasada joined the BJP in a move that came on the back of his long-running differences with the Congress leadership. The two-time parliamentarian was among the 23 leaders who triggered a flutter in the 136-year-old party, suggesting several organisational changes and calling for an “introspection" in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020.

The BJP, meanwhile, scripted history on Thursday as it swept Uttar Pradesh despite the impediments of farmers’ protest, incumbency and the Covid-19 wave. The BJP is set to be the first party to get a consecutive second term in more than three decades in Uttar Pradesh. The state, with 80 parliamentary seats, holds the key to power at the Centre.

