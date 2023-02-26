It's Good That People Having Business Ties with Dawood Didn't Come for High Tea: Maha CM Targets Oppn

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday took a dig at the Opposition for boycotting the customary tea party on the eve of the Budget session of the state legislature, and said it was good that those having ties with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim did not turn up for it.

The budget session of the state legislature, which begins on Monday, will end on March 25. The opposition parties – the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress – boycotted the tea party hosted by the government on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here later, CM Shinde said, "In a way, it was good that the opposition did not turn for the high tea when some of them have ties with terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. Instead of calling our (Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party) alliance as anti-Maharashtra, will you not call such people anti-nationals? There are some people in the opposition parties who have had ties with Haseen Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim." Shinde was apparently referring to former state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, who is currently in jail following his arrest last year in a money-laundering case linked to the activities of Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The chief minister also took a dig at senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar is saying that I changed my allegiance (from Uddhav Thackeray to the BJP), but he should not forget that I am still following what late Balasaheb Thackeray taught us. Even the Election Commission’s decision to allot us the name Shiv Sena and symbol (of bow and arrow) proves it," Shinde said.

"Unlike Pawar, who on one day took an oath with Devendra Fadnavis (in November 2019) and changed it again within a couple of days. You need not have to be wise to make any random allegations. Pawar is like a fish out of water. Since he is out of power, he is acting in this manner," the CM added.

