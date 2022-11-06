'I've Made This Gujarat', PM Modi Coins New Poll Slogan at Valsad Rally, Predicts BJP’s Massive Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined a new slogan in Gujarat “Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe" (I have made this Gujarat) during his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of poll dates.

PM Modi, who was the chief minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014, said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state in the Assembly elections.

“Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. In this election also they will meet the same fate," he said during the rally in Kaprada in Valsad district.

“Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that BJP will win with a record margin this time in Gujarat. I have come here to beat my past records (of BJP’s victory margin). I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give as much time as possible to it (for campaigning)," Modi said.

Gujarat will see Assembly elections in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The state is likely to see a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) entry into the fray.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress bagged 77.

“It is my first election rally in Tribal area of Gujarat. For me A means Adiwasi, People of Gujarat has decided to break all old record and also decided that the BJP-led government will return in Gujarat. The BJP is constantly rolling out new schemes for people," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that every house in Gujarat gets water from the pipeline today. “The water of Ma Narmada has reached South Gujarat and Saurashtra. Today every house gets water from the pipeline. Developed ports and boost up connectivity. Goods are reaching to the world through the sea lines of Gujarat. Every fisherman is saying this is Gujarat has made," he said.

“BJP has concerns about my tribal brothers, A big yagya of public service is going on in Dharampur. There was no science college in Umargaon to Ambaji But Today 5 medical colleges have been build in tribal areas. There was a time when there was a shortage of doctors. Today hospitals have been constructed.

Tribals are speaking with full force, this is what I have made in Gujarat.

Today, 24 hours electricity is available in Gujarat," he added.

“People of Gujarat work shoulder to shoulder for development. Gujarat was in despair two decades ago. There was violence before. Gujaratis have made Gujarat by working hard. Every Gujarati is speaking, this Gujarat has made me," he said.

