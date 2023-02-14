With just 14 months left for the big assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party is all set to kickstart its statewide poll campaign with the slogan ‘Jagan Anne Ma Bhavishyat’ (Jagan Anna is our future).

On Monday, Andhra Chief Minister Reddy summoned his cabinet ministers, MLAs, regional coordinators and district unit presidents for a meeting to outline the party’s poll strategy. Reddy asked his party leaders to hit the ground running by reaching out to 1.65 crore households through door-to-door campaigns and informing people about welfare schemes implemented by his government.

The campaign will see the participation of nearly 6 lakh party activists from March 18 to 26.

“Jagan has set a target of winning all the 175 seats in AP. We have been asked to draw comparisons between how his government has always worked for development and people’s welfare while the TDP only functioned for crony capitalists," a senior YSRCP leader told CNN-News18.

The training for the first batch of party conveners and campaigners in 387 blocks has been completed while the training for the second batch will be held from February 14 to 19.

Besides this, the state government has also set up a new portal for people to file their civic grievances. The programme titled Jagananna ku Chebudam (let’s talk to Jagan) will further bolster the party’s image of being accessible to everyone right from Mandal to district levels.

Reddy also directed the district party presidents, MLAs and constituency observers to work in unison and ensure victory in the forthcoming MLC elections being held for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies.

Meanwhile, TDP claimed Reddy started the preparations for Assembly elections early due to mounting debts and growing dissent among his party ranks

“Jagan has failed as CM on all fronts. He has failed to get industries, jobs, and development. He is acting like a psycho whose only mission is to destroy Andhra Pradesh. I challenge him to an open debate. We will expose him," said TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, who has embarked on a 4000-km statewide padayatra.

