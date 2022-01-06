Jagan's False Promises Destroyed Poor People, Says Chandrababu Naidu on 3-day tour in Kuppam

TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making false promises “without constructing even three houses" for the poor people of the state in the past three years.

Naidu recalled how Reddy promised over 25 lakh houses in the past and now is mum on the issue. Moreover, the CM increased the rates of cement, sand and steel, making it difficult for the poor families to complete their small houses on their own, he said.

On the first day of his three-day visit to Kuppam assembly constituency, the TDP chief addressed the local public at several places. He criticised the chief minister for not fulfilling his housing promises while trying to take credit for the houses built during the TDP regime by changing their colours.

Naidu cautioned that if the TDP had resorted to the same rowdyism and threats, the YSRCP would not have survived anywhere in the state. The police were showing over-enthusiasm to victimise the opposition and the general public in order to please the political bosses, Naidu added.

Naidu said that if Amaravati Capital City was developed by now, many more industries would have come and job opportunities would have multiplied in AP itself. Even the Kuppam youth would not have been forced to go to Bengaluru for jobs but nothing was done on the issue.

The TDP leader thanked the Kuppam voters for electing him as their MLA for the past seven terms and for the last 35 years. “The TDP has developed facilities in Kuppam but the YSRCP regime has only brought granite and liquor mafia. While the new government in Tamil Nadu continued Amma Canteens there, the Jagan Government cancelled Anna Canteens in AP," he said.

Naidu promised to give free registrations to the poor beneficiaries of housing schemes within one month after winning the next election. “The YCP regime had no right to impose tax and financial burden on the poorer sections. The government snatched Rs 2,000 crore of Abhaya Hastam. The DWCRA women’s savings were under threat," he added.

Naidu said that the autorickshaw drivers, farmers, women, youth, SC, BC and all sections were suffering heavy losses ever since Jagan Reddy became CM. “This regime has also crushed the Rs 350 crore Puttaparthi Satya Sai Baba drinking water project which used to serve 11 lakh people. The government did not pay maintenance cost resulting in a big blow to this project."

