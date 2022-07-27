'Jagdeep Dhankhar Had Said He Won’t Spare Partha Chatterjee...': TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh

Amid Enforcement Directorate’s investigation against West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in the school jobs scam, a statement by a TMC leader against the National Democratic Alliance’s Vice-Presidential candidate and former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the media, which was published in the party’s mouthpiece, has raised eyebrows.

The TMC’s official stand is the party has no connection with the money being found in the raids or Arpita.

The party has said if Chatterjee is found guilty, the TMC will take action.

Advertisement

Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, too, has said that if he is guilty, she won’t mind if he is awarded life imprisonment.

TMC Bengal General Secretary Kunal Ghosh’s statement to the media, published in party mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’, read: “The day we went to Raj Bhavan this month to submit our memorandum against Suvendu Adhikary, Dhankhar ji suddenly said he would not spare Partha Chatterjee as he had belittled his wife. We all tried to convince him that this might not be correct, but he was firm on his stand."

Ghosh had also told the media: “Whatever is happening now needs a thought in light of this comment."

ALSO READ | Bengal SSC Scam Case LIVE Updates HERE

Insiders say the party also wants to know the truth.

Ghosh had said: “I am not saying that these two events are interrelated, but I just put these two events in front of everybody. I believe it is very significant."

Experts say although the TMC is not directly giving a conspiracy theory, the comment is significant.

Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, through this statement, the TMC is looking to save itself.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here