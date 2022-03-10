Jagdishpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Jagdishpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jitendar Kumar (BSP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Vimlesh Kumari (SP), Suresh Kumar (BJP), Tilak Raj (AAP), Dinesh Kumar (JDU), Babulal (IPBP), Siyaram (VIP), Putti Lal (IND), Mahendra Rawat (IND), Shushil Kumar (IND), Harishchandra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.76%, which is 0.39% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Suresh Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jagdishpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.184 Jagdishpur (जगदीशपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Jagdishpur is part of Amethi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 346592 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,818 were male and 1,63,766 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jagdishpur in 2019 was: 896 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,31,660 eligible electors, of which 1,94,539 were male,1,67,128 female and 30 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,21,645 eligible electors, of which 1,72,058 were male, 1,49,587 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jagdishpur in 2017 was 399. In 2012, there were 253 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Suresh Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Suresh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 16,600 which was 4.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 21.82% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Radhey Shyam of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Radhey Shyam of INC by a margin of 5,397 votes which was 1.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 16.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 184 Jagdishpur Assembly segment of the 37. Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. Smriti Irani of BJP won the Amethi Parliament seat defeating Rahul Gandhi of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Amethi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jagdishpur are: Jitendar Kumar (BSP), Vijay Kumar (INC), Vimlesh Kumari (SP), Suresh Kumar (BJP), Tilak Raj (AAP), Dinesh Kumar (JDU), Babulal (IPBP), Siyaram (VIP), Putti Lal (IND), Mahendra Rawat (IND), Shushil Kumar (IND), Harishchandra (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.76%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.37%, while it was 53.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jagdishpur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.184 Jagdishpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 352. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.184 Jagdishpur comprises of the following areas of Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Bazar Shukul, 2 Jagdishpur, 4 Haliyapur of 1 Musafirkhana Tehsil; Panchayats 3 Ghatampur, 11 Janapur, 13 Sembhui, 14 Chitahula, 16 Shooratgarh, 17 Harganw, 18 Dakhinwara, 19 Achalpur and 21 Adilpur of 1 Jamo KC of 2 Gauriganj Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jagdishpur constituency, which are: Tiloi, Gauriganj, Milkipur, Rudauli, Haidergarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jagdishpur is approximately 553 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jagdishpur is: 26°29’37.7"N 81°39’34.6"E.

