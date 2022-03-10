Jagraon Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Jagraon seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kanwar Narinder Singh (BJP), S.R.Kaler (SAD), Gurdeep Singh (IND), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (AAP), Jagtar Singh (INC), Surinder Singh (RPOIA), Tejinder Kaur (LIP), Parivar Singh (SADASM), Kuldeep Singh (IND), Paramjit Singh Sahota (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.54%, which is -9.78% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Saravjit Kaur Manuke of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jagraon results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.70 Jagraon (जगरावं) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Ludhiana district of Punjab. Jagraon is part of Ludhiana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 35.46% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.2%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 184819 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,771 were male and 98,040 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jagraon in 2022 is: 1,130 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,915 eligible electors, of which 94,157 were male,81,593 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,714 eligible electors, of which 84,961 were male, 74,753 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Jagraon in 2017 was 1,415. In 2012, there were 301 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Saravjit Kaur Manuke of AAP won in this seat defeating Malkit Singh Dakha of INC by a margin of 25,576 which was 18.85% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 45.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, S R Kaler of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Ishar Singh of INC by a margin of 206 votes which was 0.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 43.49% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 70 Jagraon Assembly segment of the 7. Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC won the Ludhiana Parliament seat defeating Simarjeet Singh Bains of LIP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Ludhiana Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Jagraon are: Kanwar Narinder Singh (BJP), S.R.Kaler (SAD), Gurdeep Singh (IND), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (AAP), Jagtar Singh (INC), Surinder Singh (RPOIA), Tejinder Kaur (LIP), Parivar Singh (SADASM), Kuldeep Singh (IND), Paramjit Singh Sahota (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.32%, while it was 76.39% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jagraon went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.70 Jagraon Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 189. In 2012, there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.70 Jagraon comprises of the following areas of Ludhiana district of Punjab: KCs Kaunke, Manuke, Malak, Lodhiwala, Jagraon, Akhara and Jagraon (MC) of Jagraon Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jagraon constituency, which are: Dakha, Raikot, Mehal Kalan, Nihal Singhwala, Dharamkot, Shahkot. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jagraon is approximately 472 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jagraon is: 30°47’26.9"N 75°26’37.3"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jagraon results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.