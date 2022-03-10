Jahanabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Jahanabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Aditya Pandey (BSP), Kamla Devi (INC), Madan Gopal (SP), Rajendra Singh Patel (BJP), Anoop Sachan (JAP), Amar Singh (BYVP), Brijendra Kumar (BSSP), Ram Saran Sahu (SBJP), Ram Khelavan (ASPKR), Ramgopal Uttam (AAD), Vikas Pal (RUPA), Vinit Kumar (AAP), Santosh Sahni (VIP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.19%, which is -0.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jahanabad results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.238 Jahanabad (जहानाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Jahanabad is part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE: Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.16% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,36,492 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,094 were male and 1,51,376 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jahanabad in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,24,208 eligible electors, of which 1,64,190 were male,1,32,089 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,83,309 eligible electors, of which 1,58,537 were male, 1,24,771 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Jahanabad in 2017 was 397. In 2012, there were 372 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki of ADAL won in this seat defeating Madangopal Verma of SP by a margin of 47,606 which was 26.23% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 44.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Madan Gopal Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sameer Trivedi of BSP by a margin of 36,211 votes which was 20.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 44.41% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 238 Jahanabad Assembly segment of the 49. Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency. Niranjan Jyoti of BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat defeating Sukhdev Prasad Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jahanabad are: Aditya Pandey (BSP), Kamla Devi (INC), Madan Gopal (SP), Rajendra Singh Patel (BJP), Anoop Sachan (JAP), Amar Singh (BYVP), Brijendra Kumar (BSSP), Ram Saran Sahu (SBJP), Ram Khelavan (ASPKR), Ramgopal Uttam (AAD), Vikas Pal (RUPA), Vinit Kumar (AAP), Santosh Sahni (VIP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.19%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.26%, while it was 62.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jahanabad went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.238 Jahanabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 333. In 2012, there were 312 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.238 Jahanabad comprises of the following areas of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Amauli, 3 Tappajar, 4 Paprenda, 5 Jahanabad, 6 Khajuha and Kora Jahanabad Nagar Panchayat of 3 Bindki Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jahanabad constituency, which are: Hamirpur, Ghatampur, Bithoor, Maharajpur, Bhagwantnagar, Bindki, Tindwari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jahanabad is approximately 816 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jahanabad is: 26°02’54.6"N 80°23’44.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jahanabad results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.