Jailed NCP Leaders Malik, Deshmukh Move SC for Participation in Maharashtra Floor Test

The bench will be taking up their application at 5.30 pm. (File photo)
Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have been in jail because they had been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: June 29, 2022, 15:13 IST

Jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to participate in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhuri that the two MLAs have been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are in jail.

He said the two leaders want to participate in the Maharashtra legislative assembly floor test scheduled to be held on Thursday at 11 am.

Choudhuri said they are moving an intervention application which may be heard in the evening after the plea of Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu challenging the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority on Thursday.

The bench then said it would take up their application at 5.30 pm.

first published: June 29, 2022, 15:13 IST