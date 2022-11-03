Jailed TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal’s Rs 1 Cr Lottery Win Under CBI Scanner; Shop Owner Summoned

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that jailed Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal’s Birbhum had won Rs 1 Crore in lottery in January, ahead of his jail sentence. The shop owner identified as Bapi Gangopadhyay who issued the lottery to Mondal was summoned by CBI to the Nizam Palace on Wednesday (November 2).

Mondal is currently in jail in a cattle-smuggling case, and while CBI was investigating his case, the whereabouts of properties in his name, came forward in anonymity.

According to sources in the central agency, Mondal got the lottery ticket from a shop named Ganguly Lottery in Bolpur. The agent was asked whether Anubrata bought the ticket himself or through someone, CBI said. Besides the owner was asked whether Anubrata ever played lottery before.

Advertisement

Upon questioning with the shop owner, CBI now speculates that the lottery may have been issued for cattle smuggling or to launder illegal black money. The matter was brought to CBI’s notice when opposition parties in West Bengal claimed that relatives of several Trinamool leaders including Anubrata are winning lottery of a reputed company.

On the other hand, according to CBI sources, Atanu Majumdar, a close promoter of Anubrata, was also summoned on Wednesday. Atanu appeared in the afternoon. CBI now itends to know details of financial transactions between Anubrata and Atanu, who was interrogated for a long time.

Read all the Latest Politics News here