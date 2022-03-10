Jaitu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jaitu seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Darshan Singh (INC), Amolak Singh (AAP), Gurdeep Singh (SADASM), Manjit Singh (SAD), Harchand Ram (BJMP), Paramjit Kaur Gulshan (SADS), Parminder Kaur (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Baldev Singh (IND), Ramandeep Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.55%, which is -7.11% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Baldev Singh of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jaitu results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.89 Jaitu (Jaito; Gangsar Jaitu) (जैतु) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Faridkot district of Punjab. Jaitu is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 151056 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 71,167 were male and 79,886 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaitu in 2022 is: 1,123 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,56,334 eligible electors, of which 76,717 were male,66,579 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,30,721 eligible electors, of which 69,690 were male, 61,031 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Jaitu in 2017 was 773. In 2012, there were 492 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Baldev Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating Mohammad Sadique of INC by a margin of 9,993 which was 8.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 37.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Joginder Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gurdev Singh of SAD by a margin of 6,342 votes which was 5.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.59% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 89 Jaitu Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Jaitu are: Darshan Singh (INC), Amolak Singh (AAP), Gurdeep Singh (SADASM), Manjit Singh (SAD), Harchand Ram (BJMP), Paramjit Kaur Gulshan (SADS), Parminder Kaur (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND), Baldev Singh (IND), Ramandeep Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.66%, while it was 84.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jaitu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.89 Jaitu Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 152. In 2012, there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.89 Jaitu comprises of the following areas of Faridkot district of Punjab: Jaitu Tehsil and KC Panjgrain Kalan of Faridkot Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jaitu constituency, which are: Bhagha Purana, Rampura Phul, Bhucho Mandi, Gidderbaha, Kotkapura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jaitu is approximately 485 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jaitu is: 30°29’02.4"N 74°54’07.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jaitu results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.