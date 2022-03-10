Jalalabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Jalalabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sanjeev Kumar (IND), Neeraj Nalinish (SP), Alok Kumar Sharma (IND), Gurmeet Kaur (INC), Santram Singh Chauhan (AAP), Hari Prakash Verma (BJP), Anuruddh Singh (BSP), Alok Yadav (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.9%, which is -1.97% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sharadvir Singh of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalalabad results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.132 Jalalabad (जलालाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Jalalabad is part of Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 353475 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,98,073 were male and 1,55,384 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalalabad in 2019 was: 784 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,22,422 eligible electors, of which 1,93,215 were male,1,49,113 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,417 eligible electors, of which 1,71,135 were male, 1,30,279 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Jalalabad in 2017 was 378. In 2012, there were 292 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sharadvir Singh of SP won in this seat defeating Manoj Kashyap of BJP by a margin of 9,297 which was 4.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 36.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Neeraj Kushawaha of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sharad Vir Singh of SP by a margin of 550 votes which was 0.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 37.97% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 132 Jalalabad Assembly segment of the 27. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Arun Kumar Sagar of BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat defeating Amar Chandra Jauhar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jalalabad are: Sanjeev Kumar (IND), Neeraj Nalinish (SP), Alok Kumar Sharma (IND), Gurmeet Kaur (INC), Santram Singh Chauhan (AAP), Hari Prakash Verma (BJP), Anuruddh Singh (BSP), Alok Yadav (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.87%, while it was 66.77% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalalabad went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.132 Jalalabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 388. In 2012, there were 346 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.132 Jalalabad comprises of the following areas of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Jalalabad, 2 Allhaganj, 4 Kalan, 5 Mirzapur, Jalalabad Municipal Board and Allahganj Nagar Panchayat of 4 Jalalabad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jalalabad constituency, which are: Dataganj, Katra, Dadraul, Sawaijpur, Amritpur, Kaimganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalalabad is approximately 609 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalalabad is: 27°40’00.5"N 79°33’23.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalalabad results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.