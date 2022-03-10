Jalalpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jalalpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajendra Kumar (AAP), Raghvendra Mohan (IND), Vinay Kumar Maurya (JAP), Rakesh Pandey (SP), Dr. Ragini Pathak (INC), Dr. Rajesh Singh (BSP), Subash Chandra Rai (BJP), Upendra Nath (VPI), Jay Singh Rana (BJMP), Nitesh Kumar (VIP), Ramesh Kumar Mishra (JDU), Ram Boojh Maurya (MAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.22%, which is 0.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ritesh Pandey of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalalpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.280 Jalalpur (जलालपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Jalalpur is part of Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.23%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,43,003 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,996 were male and 1,60,989 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalalpur in 2019 was: 885 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,57,208 eligible electors, of which 2,08,075 were male,1,76,200 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,45,001 eligible electors, of which 1,86,158 were male, 1,58,837 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalalpur in 2017 was 337. In 2012, there were 181 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ritesh Pandey of BSP won in this seat defeating Dr Rajesh Singh of BJP by a margin of 13,030 which was 5.41% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 37.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sher Bahadur of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ritesh Pandey of BSP by a margin of 17,264 votes which was 8.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 41.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 280 Jalalpur Assembly segment of the 55. Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Praveen Kumar Nishad of BJP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat defeating Bheeshma Shankar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.22%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.66%, while it was 61.7% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalalpur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.280 Jalalpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 398. In 2012, there were 369 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.280 Jalalpur comprises of the following areas of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Jalalpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jalalpur constituency, which are: Kadipur, Akbarpur, Tanda, Alapur, Atrauliya, Phoolpur Pawai. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalalpur is approximately 537 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalalpur is: 26°18’32.0"N 82°44’28.3"E.

