Jalandhar West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Jalandhar West seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Anil Meenia (BSP), Sushil Kumar Rinku (INC), Sheetal Angural (AAP), Mohinder Bhagat (BJP), Jasbir Singh Mann (SADASM), Baljinder Sodhi Advocate (NJP), Balwinder Kumar (ASPKR), Amrish Bhagat (IND), Subhash Goria (IND), Karam Chand (IND), Neelam (IND), Vipan Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.31%, which is -5.71% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sushil Kumar Rinku of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalandhar West results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.34 Jalandhar West (Jullundur West) (जालंधर पश्चिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doaba region and Jalandhar district of Punjab. Jalandhar West is part of Jalandhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 171632 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 81,956 were male and 89,669 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalandhar West in 2022 is: 1,094 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,51,884 eligible electors, of which 80,033 were male,71,850 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,36,607 eligible electors, of which 72,247 were male, 64,360 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalandhar West in 2017 was 139. In 2012, there were 84 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sushil Kumar Rinku of INC won in this seat defeating Mahinder Pal Bhagat of BJP by a margin of 17,334 which was 15.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chuni Lal Bhagat of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Suman Kaypee of INC by a margin of 11,343 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 34 Jalandhar West Assembly segment of the 4. Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. Santokh Singh Chaudhary of INC won the Jalandhar Parliament seat defeating Charanjit Singh Atwal of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Jalandhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.31%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.02%, while it was 68.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalandhar West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.34 Jalandhar West Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 158. In 2012, there were 151 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.34 Jalandhar West comprises of the following areas of Jalandhar district of Punjab: Ward Nos. 18 to 21, 33 to 35, 37 to 39 and 41 to 44 in Jalandhar (Municipal Corporation) of Jalandhar-I Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jalandhar West constituency, which are: Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar Cantt., Kartarpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalandhar West is approximately 29 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalandhar West is: 31°17’24.4"N 75°35’02.0"E.

