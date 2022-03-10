Jalesar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Jalesar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akash Singh (BSP), Sanjeev Kumar (BJP), Dhiraz Singh (JDL), Ranjeet Suman (SP), Neelama Raj (INC), Ashok (ASPKR), Indresh Kumari (VPI), Chob Singh (JAP), Premlata (AAP), Raju (BJNP), Sukhvir Singh Dhangar (RSSP), Raja Babu (IND), Rahul Kumar Verma (IND), Rahul Pratap Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.01%, which is 2.17% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jalesar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.106 Jalesar (जलेसर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. Jalesar is part of Agra Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 355743 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,92,120 were male and 1,63,617 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jalesar in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,11,334 eligible electors, of which 1,50,747 were male,1,29,678 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,207 eligible electors, of which 1,42,916 were male, 1,11,287 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jalesar in 2017 was 665. In 2012, there were 509 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar of BJP won in this seat defeating Ranjeet Suman of SP by a margin of 19,808 which was 10.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ranjeet Suman of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Omprakash Dalit of BSP by a margin of 22,569 votes which was 15.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 106 Jalesar Assembly segment of the 18. Agra Lok Sabha constituency. Mukesh Rajput of BJP won the Agra Parliament seat defeating Manoj Agarwal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Agra Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.84%, while it was 58.94% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jalesar went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.106 Jalesar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 320. In 2012, there were 293 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.106 Jalesar comprises of the following areas of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh: 5 Jalesar Tehsil; Panchayats 114 Gaharana, 115 Bhopatpur, 116 Jhinvar, 117 Rustamgarh, 118 Dhaniga, 119 Babsa, 120 Nagla Khilli, 121 Basundhara, 122 Kheda, 123 Majharau of 7 Nidholikalan KC and Nidholikalan Nagar Panchayat of 4 Etah Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jalesar constituency, which are: Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Marhara, Etah, Jasrana, Tundla, Etmadpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jalesar is approximately 666 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jalesar is: 27°27’44.3"N 78°22’26.4"E.

