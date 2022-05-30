'No Muslim Accepts Interference in Islamic Laws': Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Opposes UCC, Passes Resolution on Gyanvapi, Mathura Cases

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani Sunday said those who ask Muslims to leave the country should leave themselves. According to a statement issued by the organisation, Madani objected to the plans of some states to implement Uniform Civil Code.

“People of the community need not fear this, he said, asking Muslims to remain faithful to the religion and show firmness. The former Rajya Sabha member was addressing the annual two-day session of the Jamiat’s management committee. He urged people to take along those who care for nation-building. “We have to defeat the merchants of hate with wisdom, courage and a long-term strategy," he said.

“We will not leave this country, those who want to send us out should themselves leave." According to the statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s Assam unit president and Lok Sabha member Maulana Badruddin Ajmal criticised the government over various issues and said the “silence of Muslims should not be taken as weakness".

The organisation also passed resolutions on the Gyanvapi Masjid case of Varanasi, the Shahi Idgah mosque dispute of Mathura and Uniform Civil Code, urging all Muslims to shun fear and despair, and work for the betterment of their future.

In the resolution on the Gyanvapi Masjid and Mathura Idgah cases, the organisation expressed its “deep anguish at the attitude of the political parties who support the forces disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the country by repeatedly raising disputes over ancient shrines", the statement said.

“The country will not benefit from running campaigns to keep old controversies alive and in the name correcting the alleged excesses and mistakes of history."

“At present, such campaigns are going on against the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, and the historic Idgah of Mathura and other mosques, which have damaged the peace, dignity and integrity of the country," the resolution said.

It alleged, “controversies, opportunities are being created for communal clashes and negative politics of majority domination." The resolution also referred to the Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 and the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

On Uniform Civil Code, it said, “Any change in (personal laws) or prohibiting anyone from following them is interference in the religion of in Islam and the guarantees given under Article 25 of the Constitution of India."

The resolution said, “This conference wants to make it clear that no Muslim accepts any interference in the Islamic laws and traditions."

If the government tries to implement the Uniform Civil Code, it will be opposed within the ambit of the Constitution, the resolution said. Eleven different resolutions were passed in the convention. About 2,000 members of the organisation and other dignitaries attended the convention.

