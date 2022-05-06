Jammu and Kashmir Congress Calls Delimitation Panel Report 'Biased', 'Politically Motivated'

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday sharply reacted to the report of the Delimitation Commission, terming it totally biased, faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation. It also hit out at the commission for neglecting the fundamental principles and norms and ignoring the aspirations of people.

“It is totally biased, highly faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation," party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters here.

The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, formed in March 2020, on Thursday notified its final report giving six additional assembly seats to Jammu region and one to Kashmir Valley and bringing areas of Rajouri and Poonch under the Anantnag parliamentary seat.

Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats and Kashmir 47 in the 90-member House. Sharma said the party’s apprehensions have come true as the report “appears to have been prepared, vetted and finalised n the BJP headquarters".

“The commission has neglected the fundamental principles and norms, ignored the aspirations of the people and did great injustice to different areas, segments and communities by ignoring topography, geography, connectivity, physical features and population, which are the basic norms of delimitation, as per law," he added.

