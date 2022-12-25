Former BJP Leader Janardhana Reddy Announces New Party, to Contest 2023 Karnataka Polls

Upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not re-inducting him, former minister and mining baron of Karnataka Gali Janardhan Reddy launched of his new party — Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha — on Sunday.

Addressing the media Reddy said his aim is to develop Karnataka and implement his development work plans. He will contest from Gangavati in Koppal district.

“Without any discrimination, to fulfill my dreams of carrying out development works for Karnataka and prove who I am, I have decided to enter public life," said Reddy.

Slamming his move, Renukacharya, BJP leader and political secretary of CM Basavaraj Bommai, said: “This doesn’t affect the BJP in the state and Reddy must introspect his move."

Advertisement

The BJP in Karnataka had reaped political benefits from the clout of the mining baron, but had to distance themselves from him after accusations of illegal mining and defraudment of government in 2011.

HIS CAREER

Reddy had been by and large inactive politically for nearly 12 years now, since the time he was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in the mining scam, other than for a brief stint ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls when he had campaigned for his close friend and now Minister B Sriramulu in Molakalmuru Assembly segment.

Ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, the then BJP national President Amit Shah responding to reporter’s question had said that “BJP has nothing to do with Janardhana Reddy." Further noting that he will contest the the next Assembly elections, Reddy who is not allowed in his home district Ballari said, “I have made a house in Gangavathi and have enrolled in the electoral list there, and will contest from there." Accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, he has been out on bail since 2015 and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthpur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

He had sought permission to visit Ballari to meet his daughter who recently gave birth to a girl, which was allowed by the SC.

Reddy’s wife Aruna Lakshmi, had recently performed “gruha pravesha pooja" (housewarming ceremony) at their new home in Gangavathi, the constituency lies on the border of Ballari district and is 62 kilometres away from Ballari city.

Indicating his wife’s political entry, in response to a question, he said, “my wife will work along with me in organising the party and also in public life." He also said he will tour across the state and come out with a manifesto and a plan regarding where the new party will contest the next Assembly polls “In ten-fifteen days I will announce the party flag, symbol, also come out with plans regarding manifesto and probably with some candidates," he added.

Advertisement

Reddy’s elder brother Karunakara Reddy is BJP MLA from Harapanahalli Assembly constituency, while younger brother Somashekar Reddy represents the Ballari rural segment from the party, and Sriramulu is a MLA from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and Tribal Welfare Minister.

In response to a question, Reddy said he will not misuse his friendship to force Sriramulu, who is a Minister in the current BJP government, to join the new party, and the same is the case with his brothers.

Advertisement

THE ACCUSATIONS

Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, managing director of Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011, from Bellary and brought to Hyderabad.

The company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area, spread over Ballari in Karnataka and the Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Reddy first came to the political limelight during 1999 Lok Sabha elections, when he campaigned for the late Sushma Swaraj, who contested against Sonia Gandhi from Ballari.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest Politics News here