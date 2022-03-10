Jandiala Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Jandiala seat in Punjab. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Harbhajan Singh (AAP), Satinderjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi (SAD), Sukhwinder Singh (Danny) Bandala (INC), Hardeep Singh (BSPA), Gagandeep Singh (PLC), Dharminder Singh (SNVPA), Bakhshish Singh Uppal (SADASM), Harpal Singh (IND), Gurnam Singh Daud (IND), Bikar Singh (IND), Paramjeet Kaur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.87%, which is -3.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jandiala results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.14 Jandiala (Jandiala Guru) (जंडियाला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Amritsar district of Punjab. Jandiala is part of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 39.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 180674 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,216 were male and 95,456 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jandiala in 2022 is: 1,120 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,613 eligible electors, of which 91,018 were male,78,593 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,330 eligible electors, of which 81,158 were male, 73,172 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jandiala in 2017 was 2,764. In 2012, there were 1,331 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala of INC won in this seat defeating Dalbir Singh of SAD by a margin of 18,422 which was 14.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Baljit Singh Jalal Usma of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Sardul Singh Bandala of INC by a margin of 7,290 votes which was 6.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 50.63% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 14 Jandiala Assembly segment of the 3. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) of INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Khadoor Sahib Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Jandiala are: Harbhajan Singh (AAP), Satinderjit Singh Chhajjalwaddi (SAD), Sukhwinder Singh (Danny) Bandala (INC), Hardeep Singh (BSPA), Gagandeep Singh (PLC), Dharminder Singh (SNVPA), Bakhshish Singh Uppal (SADASM), Harpal Singh (IND), Gurnam Singh Daud (IND), Bikar Singh (IND), Paramjeet Kaur (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.87%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.23%, while it was 73.75% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jandiala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.14 Jandiala Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 194. In 2012, there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.14 Jandiala comprises of the following areas of Amritsar district of Punjab: KCs Mehta, Tarsikka of Baba Bakala Tehsil; KCs Jandiala, Nawan Pind and Jandiala Guru (Municipal Council) of Amritsar-I Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Jandiala constituency, which are: Majitha, Sri Hargobindpur, Baba Bakala, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, Amritsar East, Attari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jandiala is approximately 352 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jandiala is: 31°36’30.2"N 75°05’48.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jandiala results.

