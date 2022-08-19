Janmashtami 2022 | From Dreams to 'Emulating' God, 'Krishna Connect' in Politics Has Distinct Tune

On the occasion of Janmashtami, which is considered to be the birthday of Hindu Lord Krishna, people are celebrating across the country. Various politicians too have wished citizens on the day, invoking the blessings of the Hindu God.

But what may be less known that Lord Krishna has always had his limelight in politics, as well. From leaders who are devotees of Krishna, to those who have claimed to have been visited by the God in their dreams ‘to convey certain messages’, let’s take a look at our politics’ ‘Krishna connect’:

‘I’m the Lord Krishna of Bihar Politics’: Tej Pratap

Even as political developments in Bihar were taking place ahead of a change of guard, an old video of RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav, went viral on social media. In the video, Tej Pratap claimed to have replaced a “no-entry" board for the former Bihar CM and JD(U) leader with a “Entry Nitish Chacha ji" board.

He also claimed that since he put up the board, Nitish Kumar has visited them, and thus a government would be formed. “It’s a secret," Tej Pratap had claimed, adding, “I had a secret conversation with Nitish Ji."

Tej Pratap also referred to himself as the Lord Krishna of Bihar politics. He stated, “Politics has far too many ups and downs. Power can shift at any time."

Devout Indian-origin Politicians Abroad

British Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, who is vying for the prime ministerial post in the UK following Boris Johnson’s fall, also invoked the blessings of Krishna ahead of Janmashtami. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Sunak said, “"Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday."

He is not the only politician from abroad who has sought the Hindu God’s blessings. In the US, Tulsi Gabbard, the United States’ first Hindu lawmaker, had spoken about the importance of the Bhagavad Gita on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in 2020. The leader has also often been seen attending and participating in ISCKON events.

“2020 is certainly a year that will not be forgotten. For most, if not all of us, it has brought many unexpected changes. Changes to our daily routines, our work, and even our relationships. But whenever we are put into difficult situations, it gives us the opportunity to take shelter in the loving protection of the Supreme Lord, our Supreme Friend. It propels us to reflect upon and draw upon the lessons we’ve learned from the past, an also to consider what changes we can make to live a better life now and in the future," she had said.

Gabbard recalled her time in the Middle East, ‘where danger awaited her at every turn’ and new uncertainties awaited her every day. According to the lawmaker, she sought refuge in the Bhagavad Gita. “‘The Song of God,’ as spoken by Shri Krishna, is full of transcendental wisdom that is just as relevant today as it was 5,000 years ago," she said.

The ‘Dream Connect’

And in an interesting turn of events that took place before the UP assembly elections, some leaders claimed Lord Krishna had visited them in their dreams to convey messages. In January this year, Harnath Singh Yadav, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, claimed that Lord Krishna appeared in his dreams and told him that CM Yogi Adityanath should contest assembly elections from Mathura. On Monday, the MP wrote to BJP President JP Nadda, pleading with him to declare Yogi as the party’s candidate in the constituency.

According to Yadav, Lord Krishna appeared in his dream twice on a fateful night and asked him to be a “madhyastha" (mediator) and convey the message that it is His will for Yogi to run for office from Mathura. “I immediately sent a letter to Nadda ji," he said, adding, “Yogi ji himself had stated that we cannot abandon the Krishna Janambhoomi work, especially after our success in Ayodhya and Kashi."

Around the same time, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had also claimed that Lord Krishna came to his dreams every night to tell him that he would form the government and establish “Ram Rajya" in Uttar Pradesh.

“The way to Ram Rajya is through the path of Samajwad (socialism). The day ‘Samajwad’ is established, the “Ram Rajya" will be set up in the state," the SP president had said, adding that “Lord Sri Krishna comes to my dreams every night to tell me that our government is coming up (in UP)."

