Jaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Jameel Ahamad Mansoori (SP), Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal (BJP), Ajay Agarwal (BSP), Mohd Yoonus Chaudhari (AAP), Adesh Singh Chauhan (INC), Nafees Azad (BJJP), Saleem Ahmad (IND), Anita Agarwal (IND), Sanjay Dutt (IND), Lalman Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.85%, which is -6.51% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Adesh Singh Chauhan of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jaspur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.62 Jaspur (जसपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Jaspur is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.66% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,32,654 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 70,061 were male and 62,587 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaspur in 2022 is: 893 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,15,764 eligible electors, of which 62,718 were male,53,046 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 98,839 eligible electors, of which 53,372 were male, 45,467 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jaspur in 2017 was 188. In 2012, there were 389 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Adesh Singh Chauhan of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal of BJP by a margin of 4,204 which was 4.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohammad Umar of BSP by a margin of 2,780 votes which was 3.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.34% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 62 Jaspur Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Jaspur are: Jameel Ahamad Mansoori (SP), Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal (BJP), Ajay Agarwal (BSP), Mohd Yoonus Chaudhari (AAP), Adesh Singh Chauhan (INC), Nafees Azad (BJJP), Saleem Ahmad (IND), Anita Agarwal (IND), Sanjay Dutt (IND), Lalman Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.85%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 79.36%, while it was 77.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jaspur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.62 Jaspur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 141. In 2012, there were 136 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.62 Jaspur comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: 5-Jaspur Tehsil and KC 1-Kunda of 4-Kashipur Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Jaspur constituency, which are: Ramnagar, Kashipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bijnor and Moradabad districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Jaspur is approximately 244 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jaspur is: 29°17’23.3"N 78°51’37.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jaspur results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.