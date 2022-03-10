Jasrana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Jasrana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Manvendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Sachin Yadav (SP), Vijay Nath Singh Verma (Chhotu) (INC), Surya Pratap Singh (BSP), Amit Yadav (AAP), Suneel Kumar Jha (JAP), Kishan Pal Singh (IND), Navab Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar (IND), Shiv Pratap Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.37%, which is -0.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ramgopal Pappu Lodhi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jasrana results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.96 Jasrana (जसराना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Jasrana is part of Firozabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.17% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 365067 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,95,752 were male and 1,69,299 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jasrana in 2019 was: 865 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,07,153 eligible electors, of which 1,85,897 were male,1,54,560 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,791 eligible electors, of which 1,69,461 were male, 1,36,325 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Jasrana in 2017 was 290. In 2012, there were 935 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ramgopal Pappu Lodhi of BJP won in this seat defeating Shivpratap Singh of SP by a margin of 20,328 which was 8.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ramveer Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Gopal (Pappu Lodhi) of BSP by a margin of 28,636 votes which was 14.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 51.31% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 96 Jasrana Assembly segment of the 20. Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon of BJP won the Firozabad Parliament seat defeating Akshay Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Firozabad Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jasrana are: Manvendra Pratap Singh (BJP), Sachin Yadav (SP), Vijay Nath Singh Verma (Chhotu) (INC), Surya Pratap Singh (BSP), Amit Yadav (AAP), Suneel Kumar Jha (JAP), Kishan Pal Singh (IND), Navab Singh (IND), Rajiv Kumar (IND), Shiv Pratap Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.67%, while it was 66.87% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jasrana went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.96 Jasrana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 402. In 2012, there were 387 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.96 Jasrana comprises of the following areas of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Jasrana Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jasrana constituency, which are: Tundla, Jalesar, Etah,Karhal, Sirsaganj, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Marhara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jasrana is approximately 708 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jasrana is: 27°19’31.4"N 78°35’17.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jasrana results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.