Jewar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Jewar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Avtar Singh Bhadana (RLD), Narender Kumar (BSP), Manoj (INC), Dhirendra Singh (BJP), Dhaniram (IND), Vijay (IND), Poonam (AAP), Trilok Chand Sharma (IND), Neeru Walia (SVSP), Sunil Gautam (IND), Veer Singh (IND), Manoj Kumar Sharma (LTJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 66.6%, which is 1.14% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dhirendra Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jewar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.63 Jewar (जेवर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Jewar is part of Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.14% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 334988 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,83,741 were male and 1,51,233 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jewar in 2019 was: 823 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,37,892 eligible electors, of which 1,78,150 were male,1,44,839 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,87,711 eligible electors, of which 1,61,666 were male, 1,26,045 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jewar in 2017 was 550. In 2012, there were 256 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dhirendra Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Vedram Bhati of BSP by a margin of 22,173 which was 10.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vedram Bhati of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dhirendra Singh of INC by a margin of 9,500 votes which was 5.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 37.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 63 Jewar Assembly segment of the 13. Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Mahesh Sharma of BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat defeating Satveer of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jewar are: Avtar Singh Bhadana (RLD), Narender Kumar (BSP), Manoj (INC), Dhirendra Singh (BJP), Dhaniram (IND), Vijay (IND), Poonam (AAP), Trilok Chand Sharma (IND), Neeru Walia (SVSP), Sunil Gautam (IND), Veer Singh (IND), Manoj Kumar Sharma (LTJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 66.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.46%, while it was 62.05% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jewar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.63 Jewar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 343. In 2012, there were 295 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.63 Jewar comprises of the following areas of Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Jewar Tehsil; KCs 2 Dankaur, 3 Bilaspur, Bilaspur Nagar Panchayat and Dankaur Nagar Panchayat of 2 Gautam Budh Nagar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jewar constituency, which are: Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Khurja, Khair. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Faridabad and Palwal district of Haryana..

The total area covered by Jewar is approximately 752 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jewar is: 28°16’13.8"N 77°35’54.6"E.

