Jharkhand Ruling Alliance MLAs to Move to Chhattisgarh Resort Amid Poaching Fears

Amid the looming political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with UPA MLAs on Tuesday afternoon reached a luxurious hotel in Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur to avoid any chance of poaching. Mayfair Gold Resort, where heavy security has been deployed, was booked for two days and declared a “high-security zone".

Before leaving for Raipur, Jharkhand’s ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition lawmakers attended a meeting with Soren at his official residence in Ranchi.

Soren on Sunday met Congress’s state in-charge, Avinash Pandey, to discuss the ongoing political situation in the state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is believed to have sent a missive to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, recommending the disqualification of Soren as a MLA in the mining lease case. However, no action has been initiated so far.

The opposition BJP recently lashed out at Soren over his “picnic" on a boat with MLAs at Latratu dam in Khunti district on Saturday. Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi said the CM was busy enjoying a picnic, while the entire state machinery has ground to a halt.

The ruling UPA alliance, led by the JMM, has however ruled out any resignation at this stage and asserted that it has the strength in the assembly to continue its rule. The ruling coalition, worried by what they see as moves by the BJP to poach their alliance, had moved MLAs in three buses towards the Chhattisgarh border on Saturday only to make a U-turn in the evening to return to the state capital, after having spent a few hours at Latratu.

The BJP has sought Soren’s disqualification for allegedly violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts, by extending himself a mining lease. The clause states that “a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA’s disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn “shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion".

The JMM and the Congress have maintained that they would firmly stand behind Soren.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

(with inputs from PTI)

