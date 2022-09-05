Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: UPA MLAs Camping in Raipur Reach Ranchi, Crucial Trust Vote of Hemant Soren Govt Today

Jharkhand Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday. As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority. Read More
It will be an action replay this Monday in Ranchi of the events Delhi witnessed last week when the Hemant Soren government will bring a ‘confidence motion’ in the Jharkhand assembly. He is also expected to win it in the same fashion as Arvind Kejriwal. The motive of both the CMs is also the same — “expose BJP’s tactics". In both states, there was never any threat to the governments in power given the clear majority they enjoy, and hence a confidence motion would seem an exercise in futility. AAP had 62 MLAs in a House of 70 and ultimately won with 58 votes in its favour as three of its MLAs were abroad and minister Satyendra Jain is in jail. The JMM-led alliance similarly had 52 MLAs in the 82-member assembly before three Congress MLAs were suspended on bribery charges and the strength of JMM alliance is now 49 MLAs.
At least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand camping in a resort near the Chhattisgarh capital since August 30 flew back to Ranchi in a chartered aircraft on Sunday afternoon to attend the special session of the Assembly scheduled for Monday, sources said. Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP to topple the government, Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance had shifted the legislators to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur. The chartered aircraft with 30 legislators and some other leaders of the JMM and Congress on board took off from the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur after 3:45 pm, a Congress leader said.
As fate of the Jharkhand Chief Minister hangs in balance, Hemant Soren government has called a special session of the state assembly where the ruling alliance is likely to bring a “confidence motion" and put the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the back foot. Amid poaching fears, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies shifted some of its MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled in Chhattisgarh last week. They have accused the BJP of trying to topple the government in Jharkhand. Earlier on Thursday, leaders of the ruling alliance told Governor Ramesh Bais that “leaks" from Raj Bhavan were “creating political instability" amid uncertainty over Hemant Soren’s leadership.
Around 26 MLAs of the ruling coalition who were camped in a resort in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur since August 30 landed back in Ranchi on Sunday. The MLAs were shifted to Raipur after the ruling UPA coalition raised concerns that the BJP was trying to poach the legislators.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority. Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.
Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA. The ruling UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.
After a meeting with the UPA MLAs on September 1 on the issue, the governor went to Delhi on Friday, triggering further speculation.
In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by deliberately delaying announcing the decision. Soren’s party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra.
The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.
