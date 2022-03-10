Jiribam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jiribam seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Nameirakpam Budhachandra Singh (BJP), Badrur Rahman (INC), Makakmayum Abbas Khan (NPP), Md. Achab Uddin (JDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.26%, which is 9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ashab Uddin of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.40 Jiribam (जिरीबाम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Jiribam district of Manipur. Jiribam is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 27622 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 14,306 were male and 13,316 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jiribam in 2019 was: 931 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,232 eligible electors, of which 14,503 were male,13,729 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,825 eligible electors, of which 12,671 were male, 12,154 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jiribam in 2017 was 94. In 2012, there were 64 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Ashab Uddin of IND won in this seat defeating Thoudam Debendra Singh of INC by a margin of 1,650 which was 7.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 35.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Thoudam Debendra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating A Biren of TMC by a margin of 1,078 votes which was 5.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 40 Jiribam Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Jiribam are: Nameirakpam Budhachandra Singh (BJP), Badrur Rahman (INC), Makakmayum Abbas Khan (NPP), Md. Achab Uddin (JDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.26%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.26%, while it was 77.57% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jiribam went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.40 Jiribam Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 36 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.40 Jiribam comprises of the following areas of Jiribam district of Manipur:

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Jiribam constituency, which are: Tipaimukh, Nungba, Tamei. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Cachar district of Assam.

The total area covered by Jiribam is approximately 3174 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jiribam is: 24°37’00.5"N 93°09’05.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jiribam results.

