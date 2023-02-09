As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began addressing the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition began raising slogans of ‘Modi-Adani bhai bhai’. However, the PM remained undeterred and took a jibe at the protesting lawmakers with poetic lines.

“Keechad uske paas tha, mere paas gulaal. Jo jiske paas tha, diya usne woh uchaal (They had mud, I had colours. Whatever each one had, they threw it)," PM Modi said, adding “jitna keechad uchaaloge, kamal utna hi khilega" (the more mud-slinging, the more number of lotus will bloom).

The prime minister was referring to Bharatiya Janata Party’s symbol, a lotus, that grows in mud.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu while touching upon several issues in her address, including defence, space, women empowerment, and the importance of public involvement during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ to build a developed India said that the country had a government that was “stable, fearless, decisive", working for all classes without any discrimination and giving thrust to ‘virasat’ (heritage) as well as ‘vikas’ (development). Murmu spoke of the government’s relentless fight against corruption, the “biggest enemy of democracy and social justice". However, the opposition criticised the President’s address.

