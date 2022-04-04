J&K People Can't Be Deceived by Family Raj, Fake Promises: JKNPF Chief Says Hundreds Joined Party to Strengthen It

In order to pave a new political beginning in Jammu and Kashmir, hundreds of people joined the Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF) during a political drive in Srinagar on Sunday, party president Sheikh Muzaffar has said. He stressed that the massive participation is the validation that people can’t be fooled by ‘Family Raj’ and fake promises.

He, however, said the JKNPF leadership will take a final call for their inclusion in the party.

“The people who believed in politics of making their lives prosperous and miserable for the common masses have no space in today’s world. People of J&K are well aware of these things now. They can’t be hoodwinked by family Raj and fake promises. People across the J&K affiliated with such family Raj politics are coming forward to join hands with our party but we rejected them because these are the ones who believed in the separatist ideology and instigated people against good governance," Sheikh said.

Sheikh said it is inspiring and encouraging to see people from all walks of life joining the party to strengthen it on ground and make it a viable alternative.

In spite of the first day of Ramadan, many, including mainstream political leaders and social activists joined the JKNPF in the presence of Sheikh and party patron Sanjay Kumar.

The party leadership said they had rejected “several" forms of people who were directly or indirectly supporting separatism. Such people would not be allowed in the party, the JKNPF stressed.

“We believe in peace, development, prosperity and don’t want to hoodwink people by false promises and hopes. We can’t put them in the dark. Our party believes in showing the path where everyone can envision a peaceful Kashmir," party patron Kumar said.

He further said the motive of JKNPF is to work for the “future of Kashmir where every individual can feel safe in its own place".

Those who joined the JKNPF include Manoj Tandan, a Kashmiri Hindu, along with the hundreds of youngsters from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Mufti Nisar and Kari Ashraf. Several women and youngsters participating in the occasion indicates that the people of Kashmir are moving towards a new beginning and change, the party said.

