'Jo Kaha, So Kiya': 100-Day Milestone of Yogi Govt 2.0 to Focus on Free Ration and Fearless Action

“Jo Kaha, So Kiya" (We delivered what we promised) is the theme of the Yogi Adityanath government on completing 100 days in power in its second term on Monday, July 4.

The UP government on the occasion will be stressing on the two big decisions taken in the last 100 days regarding extension of free rations to 15 crore poor people in the state and the strong campaign run against criminals and 62 mafias and properties seized worth Rs 844 crore, News18 has learnt.

The Yogi government will also weigh on its move to remove nearly 75,000 loudspeakers from religious places without any protests to emphasise on a constructive message being sent amongst the people. The government will also be mentioning the BJP’s big Lok Sabha bypoll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur as a vote of confidence in favour of the state government’s policies.

Advertisement

Other major achievements of the state government that will be showcased include starting of investment projects worth Rs 80,000 crore during a ground-breaking ceremony by the Prime Minister, completion of work on the Bundelkhand Expressway and ongoing work on the Ganga Expressway and airports in Jewar and Ayodhya as well as connecting Varanasi and Gorakhpur with flights to 15 and nine cities respectively.

The state government has also paid over Rs 12,000 crore to sugarcane farmers in the last 100 days, taking the total payout since 2017 to a record Rs 1.77 lakh crore. The state’s budget has nearly doubled over the last six years to Rs 6.15 lakh crore in 2022-23.

The state government will also cite full vaccination of 16 crore people in the state against Covid-19 and a total of 34 crore doses being given as on date. It will also be mentioned that there has been a big increase in the state’s revenues over the last 100 days which has made the ‘One Trillion Dollar economy’ target over the next five years even more realistic.

UP will also cite a budget of Rs 3300 crore enmarked for giving two free cylinders on Holi and Diwali to the beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana in UP. The state will also cite success of its ODOP (One District One Product) scheme and mention the PM gifting ODOP items from UP to the premiers at the recent G-7 summit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.